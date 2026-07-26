247,240 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Purchased by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 247,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $38,874,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 2.7% of Luxor Capital Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $156.26 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here