2,484 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Bought by TritonPoint Partners LLC

TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $423.00 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.03 and a 200-day moving average of $353.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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