24,900 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,900 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the technology company's stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,858 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the technology company's stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average is $128.51. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $223.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. TTM Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $609,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,955. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $600,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,634 shares in the company, valued at $44,009,867.96. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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