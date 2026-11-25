Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 249,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $56,630,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 106.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $49,893.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,834.04. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $367.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of TSEM opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $189.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $526.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.83 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is an Israel-based specialty semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips for companies that design and market their own products. Its services include wafer fabrication, process development and engineering support, helping customers bring semiconductor designs from development into production. The company focuses on analog and mixed-signal technologies used in areas such as radio-frequency communications, power management, image sensing, automotive electronics and silicon photonics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tower Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tower Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Tower Semiconductor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report