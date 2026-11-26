Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $87,311,650,000 after buying an additional 4,535,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,606,266,000 after buying an additional 2,149,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,022,226,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,972,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,793,388,000 after purchasing an additional 545,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,422,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $406.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $658.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $548.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $9,333,563.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,038,501.90. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,433,822. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Investors following AMD have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain optimistic: TipRanks data shows a Strong Buy consensus and nearly 58% potential upside, with recent bullish calls citing server-chip demand and AMD’s expanding AI role. Article: Prediction: AMD Stock Could Rally 58%

Analysts remain optimistic: TipRanks data shows a Strong Buy consensus and nearly 58% potential upside, with recent bullish calls citing server-chip demand and AMD’s expanding AI role. Positive Sentiment: AMD expects server revenue to double year over year in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors across cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure. Article: AMD Sees Server Revenues Doubling in 2027

AMD expects server revenue to double year over year in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors across cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor shares fell broadly as hotter inflation, tariff threats and renewed scrutiny of AI-chip exports weighed on risk appetite. Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate sustainable returns. Article: AMD, Micron, Nvidia Lead AI Stocks Lower

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

Further Reading

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