Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 249,493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Apollo Global Management worth $114,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 29,346 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,515,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 48,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 190,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 188,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 130.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 7,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $864,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,151 shares in the company, valued at $15,217,862.33. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $153.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an "overweight" rating to a "cautious" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment management and retirement services. Its investment strategies span private equity, credit and real assets, including infrastructure, and it serves institutional and individual investors. The company was founded in 1990 by Leon Black, Josh Harris and Marc Rowan. It has since expanded its investment businesses and retirement-services operations, including through Athene, its retirement services platform. Apollo operates across global markets and is led by co-founder Marc Rowan, who serves as chief executive officer.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report