2,500 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,135,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,114 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,236.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,261.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,270.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,433,663.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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