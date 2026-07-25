25,000 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Purchased by Kryger Capital LLC

Kryger Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 502.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $7,961,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $55,787,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 103.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

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Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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