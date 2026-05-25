250,000 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF Bought by GeoSphere Capital Management LLC

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. TeraWulf makes up 0.9% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TeraWulf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,617 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 36,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,901,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,851,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,088 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WULF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Price Performance

WULF stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The business's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 26,414 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $426,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Bucella purchased 1,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $25,041.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,982.08. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,094 shares of company stock worth $200,392 and sold 954,200 shares worth $16,390,854. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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