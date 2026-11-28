State Street Corp lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,503,391 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.92% of Diodes worth $262,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,112,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $21,374,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1,033.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.96. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $532.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $512.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Diodes's revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CEO Gary Yu sold 5,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,423,744. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated is a semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells discrete, analog and mixed-signal products. Its portfolio includes diodes and rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, power-management components, amplifiers, sensors and timing and connectivity products. The company's products are used in automotive, industrial, computing, consumer-electronics and communications applications. Diodes serves customers worldwide, with operations and sales across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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