PointState Capital LP cut its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635,767 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,523,437 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Coupang worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Coupang by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,102,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865,737 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $67,743,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 94.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,565,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,210 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 75,540,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,047,748,000 after buying an additional 3,346,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $43,164,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $75,334.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 176,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,805.40. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Coupang had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.60 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Coupang from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coupang from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.41.

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Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. operates an e-commerce and technology platform, with its largest business in South Korea. Its services connect customers with a broad range of products, including groceries and household essentials, and include Rocket Delivery, the company's fast-delivery service, and Rocket Fresh for fresh food. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, Coupang has expanded beyond online retail. Its offerings include Coupang Eats for food delivery and Coupang Play for video streaming, as well as payment and other technology services.

Further Reading

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