25,241 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,241 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000. Jabil comprises about 2.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Jabil by 1,157.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 107.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $121,710,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Jabil by 180.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $164,686,000 after purchasing an additional 487,595 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Jabil by 125.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $127,730,000 after purchasing an additional 327,238 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total transaction of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $11,652,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE JBL opened at $321.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $323.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $268.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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