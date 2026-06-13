25,263 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Acquired by Peak Planning Group LLC

Peak Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,492,000. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.8% of Peak Planning Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of AMAT opened at $567.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $427.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $569.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Applied Materials from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Applied Materials from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $483.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,944,800. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,461.60. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,896 shares of company stock worth $27,135,121. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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