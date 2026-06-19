2,537 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Bought by Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,537 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,282,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after buying an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $975.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $918.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $630.01 and a 1-year high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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