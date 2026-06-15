255,125 Shares in Robert Half Inc. $RHI Purchased by Medina Value Partners LLC

Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,125 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000. Robert Half comprises about 1.6% of Medina Value Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Medina Value Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Robert Half at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,746 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Robert Half from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Robert Half from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $31.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.43%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio is currently 181.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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