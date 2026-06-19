2,565 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Bought by WealthPoint Financial LLC

WealthPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,565 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.35. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.04.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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