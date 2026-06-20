25,710 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Purchased by Advisortrust Partners LLC

Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisortrust Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,287,546,000 after buying an additional 578,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,647,602,000 after purchasing an additional 541,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,628,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,438,699,000 after buying an additional 134,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,040,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EMR opened at $150.99 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here