Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO - Free Report) by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,165 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the quarter. Okeanis Eco Tankers makes up about 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Okeanis Eco Tankers worth $36,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECO. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter worth $1,068,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Cvfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company's stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECO shares. Zacks Research raised Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Pareto Securities raised Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.52.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:ECO opened at $81.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.32. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.84 by $2.83. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 60.65% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $28.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.5%. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers's previous quarterly dividend of $5.25. Okeanis Eco Tankers's payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Greece-based shipping company that owns and operates tankers for the seaborne transportation of crude oil. Its fleet includes very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax vessels, which serve different sizes of cargo and routes in the international oil trade. The company charters its vessels to customers, including participants in the global energy and commodities industries. Its ships are designed with a focus on fuel efficiency and include exhaust-gas cleaning systems, known as scrubbers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO - Free Report).

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