2,609 Shares in Fabrinet $FN Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,609 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 40.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Fabrinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fabrinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities lifted its earnings forecasts for Fabrinet, including higher FY2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, suggesting improving profit expectations. Northland Securities EPS estimate updates

Northland Securities lifted its earnings forecasts for Fabrinet, including higher FY2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from hold to strong-buy, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Zacks upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from hold to strong-buy, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another recent note described Fabrinet as a technology name analysts are bullish on, adding to the constructive outlook. Analysts are bullish on Fabrinet

Another recent note described Fabrinet as a technology name analysts are bullish on, adding to the constructive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fabrinet also appeared in a comparison article on how it has performed versus the broader computer and technology sector this year, which is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Sector performance comparison

Fabrinet also appeared in a comparison article on how it has performed versus the broader computer and technology sector this year, which is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A separate report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. was described as pessimistic on Fabrinet’s stock price, which may be tempering some of the upside from the analyst upgrades. JPMorgan pessimistic forecast

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $661.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $620.70 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $593.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.15. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $199.86 and a 1-year high of $734.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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