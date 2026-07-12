2,610,947 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,610,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,287,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This trade represents a 49.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,634,500. This represents a 8.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Option Care Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.5%

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,803,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,430. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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