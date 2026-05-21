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2,623 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Leonteq Securities AG

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Leonteq Securities AG initiated a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter, buying 2,623 shares valued at about $2.8 million.
  • Other institutions have also been active in ASML, and the company’s institutional ownership stands at 26.07% of shares outstanding, signaling continued hedge fund and asset manager interest.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive: ASML has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with a price target of $1,504.38, while recent coverage has highlighted strong AI-driven chip demand and optimism around its High-NA technology.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ASML.

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $959,180,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,550.13 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,424.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,291.56. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,603.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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