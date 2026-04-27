26,400 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Bought by Gray Foundation

Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,400 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gray Foundation's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 50.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $48,316,000 after buying an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,026,896 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $437,465,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 12.1% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~14% to $22.22B, non‑GAAP loss per share was narrower than feared, and backlog hit a record, reinforcing the commercial recovery. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~14% to $22.22B, non‑GAAP loss per share was narrower than feared, and backlog hit a record, reinforcing the commercial recovery. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow is improving (much smaller deficit year‑over‑year), signaling the company is cutting rework costs and moving toward more predictable cash performance. Article Title

Operating cash flow is improving (much smaller deficit year‑over‑year), signaling the company is cutting rework costs and moving toward more predictable cash performance. Positive Sentiment: Production capacity headroom — commentary that 737 MAX production can increase supports revenue/earnings upside as delivery cadence improves. Article Title

Production capacity headroom — commentary that 737 MAX production can increase supports revenue/earnings upside as delivery cadence improves. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market support — Morgan Stanley nudged its price target higher and TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, giving investors additional confidence. Article Title Article Title

Analyst and market support — Morgan Stanley nudged its price target higher and TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, giving investors additional confidence. Positive Sentiment: Management optimism on international demand — CEO comments expressing confidence about potential China orders tied to high‑level meetings may fuel order expectations. Article Title

Management optimism on international demand — CEO comments expressing confidence about potential China orders tied to high‑level meetings may fuel order expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow and retail interest — large call option purchases and bullish retail write‑ups surfaced after earnings; these increase short‑term volatility and speculative upside but don’t guarantee sustained price gains. Article Title Article Title

Options flow and retail interest — large call option purchases and bullish retail write‑ups surfaced after earnings; these increase short‑term volatility and speculative upside but don’t guarantee sustained price gains. Negative Sentiment: Defense demand risk — reports that NATO or a major military customer may be "considering other options" create near‑term uncertainty for Boeing’s defense pipeline and can weigh on stock sentiment. Article Title

Defense demand risk — reports that NATO or a major military customer may be "considering other options" create near‑term uncertainty for Boeing’s defense pipeline and can weigh on stock sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~15.9% in April to ~15.4M shares (about 2.0% of float) with a short‑interest ratio near 2.9 days — rising shorts can amplify downside pressure and volatility if negative headlines continue.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $232.59 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.97. The stock has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $175.86 and a one year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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