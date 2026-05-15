264,100 Shares in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO Purchased by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Talos Energy makes up 0.7% of Tejara Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $22,551,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,233,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,776,514.72. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Talos Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TALO stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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