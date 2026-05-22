2,654 Shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Bought by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,654 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $688.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $660.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $742.00 to $628.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $704.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $551.82 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $468.29 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average price is $640.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.47 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Northrop Grumman News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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