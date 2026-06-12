2,654,480 Shares in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,654,480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $50,276,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Sabra Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,787,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 211,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,953,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $472,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,897 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,460,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 859,584 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,427,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 201,667 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.8%

SBRA opened at $18.49 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

See Also

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