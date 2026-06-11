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The World Cup Is Coming—These 3 Stocks Could Cash In

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 11, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in CocaCola Right Now?

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CocaCola (KO)
4.5229 of 5 stars		$83.53-0.1%2.54%26.24Buy$86.87
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
4.3364 of 5 stars		$81.780.6%1.72%22.33Moderate Buy$93.42
Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)
3.951 of 5 stars		$110.77-1.9%N/AN/AModerate Buy$189.26
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