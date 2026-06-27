267,361 Shares in Five9, Inc. $FIVN Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 267,361 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned 0.35% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,358 shares of the software maker's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,303 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of FIVN opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 16,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $412,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 311,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,372.22. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 8,645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $214,482.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 281,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,816.52. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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