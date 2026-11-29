First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 268,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $32,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.2% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.48 per share, with a total value of $250,036.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 152,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,855,659.56. The trade was a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.16 per share, with a total value of $991,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,047.12. The trade was a 15.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,941. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.97%. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners's payout ratio is 26.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 2000, it provides banking and related financial services through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The company serves businesses, professionals and individuals with services that include commercial and consumer banking, lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, and wealth management. It also offers investment, insurance and retirement plan services through affiliated businesses. Pinnacle operates across markets in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, with a focus on relationship-based service for businesses and individuals in the communities it serves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report).

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