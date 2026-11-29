Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $43,705,000. Pool makes up approximately 2.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.76% of Pool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $218.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.39. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $152.70 and a twelve month high of $278.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool's payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $189.00 to $175.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Pool from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $227.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation, commonly known as POOLCORP, is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related outdoor-living products. Its offerings include pool equipment, chemicals, maintenance supplies, replacement parts, and products for pool construction, renovation, and repair. The company serves pool builders, service professionals, retailers, and other businesses through a network of distribution locations. It also distributes irrigation and landscaping supplies, serving contractors and other customers in those markets.

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