Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,015,000. PriceSmart comprises about 2.5% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.88% of PriceSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,197,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $30,962,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $2,734,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PriceSmart by 22.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,720 shares of the company's stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 11,834 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total value of $1,990,833.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,108,822.77. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $55,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,771.12. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company's stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $175.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business's 50-day moving average price is $169.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.45. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.19 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc. operates membership warehouse clubs serving customers in Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia. Its clubs offer a range of products, including groceries, fresh foods, household goods, appliances, electronics, apparel and other consumer merchandise. In addition to merchandise, PriceSmart clubs provide services that may include pharmacies, optical departments, food courts and bakeries. The company's business model centers on membership and offering products in a warehouse-club setting.

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