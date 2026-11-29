Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,908,000. GE Vernova comprises approximately 0.8% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,569,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,961,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,497,472,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,371,538,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,921,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,677,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,584 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,270.00 to $1,250.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,235.00 to $1,125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,035.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.03.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about GEV:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova reported record orders and raised its 2026 revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin and free-cash-flow outlook after strong results in Power and Electrification. Its roughly $197 billion backlog and higher turbine deliveries offer potential support for future growth, though execution will be key. Should Raised Guidance Require Action From GE Vernova Stock Investors?

GE Vernova reported record orders and raised its 2026 revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin and free-cash-flow outlook after strong results in Power and Electrification. Its roughly $197 billion backlog and higher turbine deliveries offer potential support for future growth, though execution will be key. Negative Sentiment: The backlog creates a delivery and earnings-conversion test: orders must become completed projects and revenue. Wind continues to face execution and demand challenges, and its losses remain a concern. GE Vernova Faces a Delivery Test as Its Backlog Reaches $197 Billion

The backlog creates a delivery and earnings-conversion test: orders must become completed projects and revenue. Wind continues to face execution and demand challenges, and its losses remain a concern. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong results, the shares have fallen substantially since the earnings report, with coverage attributing pressure in part to weakness across the AI-power trade. This indicates investor sentiment and sector momentum may be weighing on the stock despite improved guidance. GE Vernova Down 19.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:GEV opened at $735.31 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $574.80 and a twelve month high of $1,195.94. The company has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $879.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $947.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business's revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is an energy technology company that designs, manufactures and services equipment and systems used to generate, transmit and manage electricity. It became an independent public company in April 2024, following its separation from General Electric. The company operates through three businesses: Power, which includes gas, steam, hydroelectric and nuclear power technologies and related services; Wind, which supplies onshore and offshore wind turbines; and Electrification, which provides grid equipment, power-conversion systems and software for electricity networks.

Further Reading

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