2,731 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,731 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,057,000.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SNDK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sandisk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,065.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,562.34 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $1,564.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 4.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $797.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.60.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

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