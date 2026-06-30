27,395 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $151.49 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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