27,600 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,832,059 shares of the company's stock worth $874,257,000 after buying an additional 347,074 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,000 shares of the company's stock worth $425,492,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 6,089,611 shares of the company's stock worth $316,294,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,928,657 shares of the company's stock worth $204,054,000 after buying an additional 1,127,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the company's stock worth $75,003,000 after buying an additional 622,618 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BridgeBio Pharma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $194.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma's revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBIO. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.71.

View Our Latest Report on BBIO

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $1,016,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 336,585 shares in the company, valued at $25,149,631.20. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 64,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $4,211,425.27. Following the sale, the director owned 18,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,205,868.43. This trade represents a 77.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,579. Corporate insiders own 14.23% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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