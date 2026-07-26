2,761 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Purchased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $382.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. HCA Healthcare earnings report

HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Zacks article on HCA Q2 results

Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Neutral Sentiment: HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. BusinessWire Q2 results

HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Zacks guidance revision article

The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Separate investor-law-firm investigations into HCA may add some legal overhang, though these notices are not operational results. Pomerantz investor alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $413.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here