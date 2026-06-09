2,776 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Purchased by Churchill Financial Advisors LLC

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,776 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,969,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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