27,900 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMKR. Melius Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,443,987.60. This trade represents a 27.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $8,928,600. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Further Reading

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