2,801 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Bought by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,801 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,684,217,000 after buying an additional 376,904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 421,114 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $302,208,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,535 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Axon Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from “hold” to “strong-buy,” signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted strong momentum in Axon’s Connected Devices business, with demand for TASERs, body cameras, and counter-drone products supporting revenue growth and suggesting the core business remains healthy. Zacks article

Coverage highlighted strong momentum in Axon’s business, with demand for TASERs, body cameras, and counter-drone products supporting revenue growth and suggesting the core business remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Axon said its AI video tools helped HoneyBaked generate eight-figure operational gains , reinforcing the company’s push to expand its software and AI platform beyond hardware. Seeking Alpha article

Axon said its helped HoneyBaked generate , reinforcing the company’s push to expand its software and AI platform beyond hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focused on Axon’s long-term valuation after a sharp pullback, noting that the stock remains down significantly year to date even though the company still has strong longer-term growth credentials. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent articles focused on Axon’s long-term valuation after a sharp pullback, noting that the stock remains down significantly year to date even though the company still has strong longer-term growth credentials. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s comments that the market may not favor high-multiple stocks like Axon right now are more of a macro/valuation caution than a company-specific negative. Yahoo Finance article

Jim Cramer’s comments that the market may not favor like Axon right now are more of a macro/valuation caution than a company-specific negative. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Axon has sometimes lagged peers despite daily gains, indicating the stock is still navigating choppy sentiment rather than reacting to a clear business setback. MarketWatch article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $712.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total transaction of $5,002,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,090,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,546,240,339.28. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total transaction of $860,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,019,028. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,855 shares of company stock worth $7,109,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $389.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $339.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.93. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 156.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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