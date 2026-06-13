28,107 Shares in McKesson Corporation $MCK Acquired by Titan Investment Solutions Ltd

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd bought a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,056,000. McKesson comprises approximately 2.8% of Titan Investment Solutions Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $960.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total transaction of $513,953.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,592.36. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,822 shares of company stock worth $8,986,212. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $783.88 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $798.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $846.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.53%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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