Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,812,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,539,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.54% of Toast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $4,787,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Toast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Toast by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Triavera Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triavera Capital LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Toast by 24.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 4,600 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 77,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,264. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 14,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $431,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,540,037.05. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,439. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Toast from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.39.

Read Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. Toast had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Toast's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc. provides a cloud-based technology platform designed for restaurants. Its products combine point-of-sale hardware and software with payment processing, helping restaurants manage orders, transactions and day-to-day operations. The platform also offers tools for online ordering and delivery, payroll and team management, marketing, gift cards and inventory management. Toast serves restaurants ranging from independent businesses to larger multi-location operators. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Toast initially focused on the U.S. restaurant market and has expanded its services internationally, including to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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