FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 281,449 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $23,298,000. CRH makes up approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,024,839 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,079,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in CRH by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,965,814 shares of the construction company's stock worth $627,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CRH by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,928,489 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $623,203,000 after purchasing an additional 216,822 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,718,170 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $225,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CRH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,186,541 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $228,994,000 after purchasing an additional 477,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CRH from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CRH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $78.62 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. CRH had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRH news, Director Siobhan Talbot bought 2,000 shares of CRH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $994,277.41. This represents a 23.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRH

CRH plc is an international building materials company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Formed in 1970 through the merger of Cement Limited and Roadstone Limited, the company supplies materials and products used in infrastructure, commercial construction and residential building. CRH's offerings include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt, as well as paving, architectural and construction products. It also provides materials and services for road construction and maintenance. The company serves customers across North America and Europe through a network of local businesses and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report