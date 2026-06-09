28,206 Shares in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $176.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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