Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC - Free Report) TSE: MFC by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,356,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,821,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Manulife Financial worth $398,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MFC stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC - Get Free Report) TSE: MFC last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.67 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of C$0.48 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Manulife Financial from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MFC

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation is a Canadian financial services company that provides insurance, wealth management and investment management products and services. Its offerings include life and health insurance, retirement and savings solutions, and investment products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Founded in 1887 as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife serves customers in Canada, the United States and markets across Asia. It operates under the Manulife brand in Canada and many international markets, and primarily uses the John Hancock brand in the United States.

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