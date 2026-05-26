2,822 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Bought by Revere Asset Management Inc

Revere Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Teradyne makes up about 0.2% of Revere Asset Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company's stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,785 shares of the company's stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $358.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.60 and a 200-day moving average of $271.57. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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