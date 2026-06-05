282,380 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Acquired by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 282,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000. Clearwater Analytics accounts for 1.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $450,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 480,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,563,685.33. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,236,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,415,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,691,732.20. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 194,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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