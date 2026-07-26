28,509 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Bought by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,509 shares of the information technology service provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,421,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,510,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,262,362 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,874,274 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $238,565,000 after purchasing an additional 734,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Article Title

Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Article Title

Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Article Title

Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning.

Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint.

The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and mixed institutional ownership trends could be a modest headwind for sentiment, even though these factors do not appear to be the main driver today.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

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