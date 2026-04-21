28,511 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Acquired by Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,511 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $130,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 4.1%

INTC opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.15, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Citic Securities raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.54.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets — Stifel boosted its target from $42 to $65 while keeping a Hold rating, signaling growing conviction about Intel’s recovery even if the firm isn’t calling it a full buy yet. Read More.

Analysts raised price targets — Stifel boosted its target from $42 to $65 while keeping a Hold rating, signaling growing conviction about Intel’s recovery even if the firm isn’t calling it a full buy yet. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald also raised its target to $65 (neutral rating), reflecting broader analyst support for the rally despite non‑buy ratings — a sign investors see upside but with execution risk. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald also raised its target to $65 (neutral rating), reflecting broader analyst support for the rally despite non‑buy ratings — a sign investors see upside but with execution risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI momentum — Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors to extend “everyday AI” capabilities in PCs, supporting the narrative that Intel can capture more of the AI-enabled PC and data-center upgrade cycles. Read More.

Product/AI momentum — Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors to extend “everyday AI” capabilities in PCs, supporting the narrative that Intel can capture more of the AI-enabled PC and data-center upgrade cycles. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term earnings risk — Intel reports Q1 results on April 23; consensus previews look modest (Blockonomi cites ~$0.02 EPS, ~$12.4B revenue), which makes the stock sensitive to any upside/downside surprise. Read More.

Near-term earnings risk — Intel reports Q1 results on April 23; consensus previews look modest (Blockonomi cites ~$0.02 EPS, ~$12.4B revenue), which makes the stock sensitive to any upside/downside surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn valuation is stretched — Wedbush cautioned that Intel’s sharp run may be outpacing fundamentals (advanced packaging, foundry hopes, and AI demand are priced in), prompting profit‑taking. Read More.

Analysts warn valuation is stretched — Wedbush cautioned that Intel’s sharp run may be outpacing fundamentals (advanced packaging, foundry hopes, and AI demand are priced in), prompting profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Equipment‑orders / sell‑pressure headlines — Coverage noting equipment‑order news and commentary about a pause in the rally triggered intraday selling, amplifying downside volatility after a huge YTD gain. Read More.

Equipment‑orders / sell‑pressure headlines — Coverage noting equipment‑order news and commentary about a pause in the rally triggered intraday selling, amplifying downside volatility after a huge YTD gain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical and investor caution — Broader market pressure from renewed US‑Iran tensions and high‑profile commentators urging caution ahead of earnings (e.g., “don’t buy until you see the quarter”) are encouraging risk‑off moves into earnings. Read More.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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