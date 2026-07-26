28,667 Shares in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,667 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306,379 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $85,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,353 shares during the last quarter. Verbena Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,497,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,067,153 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 675,744 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,932,104 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $146,314,000 after buying an additional 637,081 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,714,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.02. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $57.79. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.55 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Golar LNG's dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Golar LNG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Golar LNG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Golar LNG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

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