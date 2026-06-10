2,872 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Bought by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,872 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 280,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $358.72 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $315.43 and its 200 day moving average is $245.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $418.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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