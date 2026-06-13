2,880,110 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Purchased by Milford Funds Ltd.

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,880,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $43,374,000. Milford Funds Ltd. owned 0.98% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 649.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $9.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Key Graphic Packaging News

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, DJS Law Group, and others, announced or promoted shareholder lawsuits alleging federal securities-law violations involving Graphic Packaging. These notices can pressure the stock by increasing legal overhang and investor uncertainty. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, DJS Law Group, and others, announced or promoted shareholder lawsuits alleging federal securities-law violations involving Graphic Packaging. These notices can pressure the stock by increasing legal overhang and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The repeated July 6 lead-plaintiff deadline reminders keep the lawsuit in focus and may encourage more investors to come forward, reinforcing concerns around potential damages and management credibility. Article Title

The repeated July 6 lead-plaintiff deadline reminders keep the lawsuit in focus and may encourage more investors to come forward, reinforcing concerns around potential damages and management credibility. Neutral Sentiment: Graphic Packaging also announced that Larry M. Venturelli was elected Chairman of the Board after the annual meeting. While this is a routine governance update, it does not appear to offset the more significant litigation headlines. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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